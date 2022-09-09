US Treasury Secretary Yellen Proclaims EVs Will Free US From Oil Market Volatility - Forgets To Mention Power Grid Instability Or Energy Cost Increases

On Thursday, Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, visited Ford’s rogue EV plant in Detroit, Michigan, commenting on the newly passed climate initiatives and how they are already helping boost the American economy.

 

 

“Our plan has worked,” Janet Yellen Declared during her visit to Ford’s rogue EV facility, where the highly demanded Ford F-150 Lightning is made.

Since Yellen was appointed treasury secretary in 2021, several major climate initiatives have been passed with her oversight. For example, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the CHIPS and Science Act are two of the most significant investments in clean energy and supporting technology in history.



