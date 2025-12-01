USA TURNS COLD ON EVs! WHAT Do YOU Think The REAL REASONS Are That Interest Has Dropped SO Much In The USA, SO Quickly?

Electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasm in the United States has taken a nosedive, setting it apart from the global surge in electric adoption. A June 2025 AAA survey pegs just 16% of Americans likely to buy an EV next, down sharply from 34% a year ago, with 63% now saying "no thanks." EV sales growth crawled to 2% in early 2025, despite a 10% overall auto market boom, and EVs hold only a 10% market share. Meanwhile, the world races forward: Global EV sales soared 27% to 10.7 million in 2024, led by China’s near-50% market share and Europe’s steady 17% slice. Bloomberg NEF predicts China’s EV sales alone could eclipse the entire US auto market by 2026.



The contrast is stark. China’s new energy vehicles are on track for a 50% market share by year-end, fueled by aggressive innovation and falling prices. Europe, despite a slight 2025 dip to 41% consumer interest, pushes forward with electrified vehicles nearing a third of sales. The US, however, lags as a global outlier, with interest in hybrids (45%) outpacing EVs by a wide margin. Even as battery costs drop and new models hit showrooms, Americans seem uniquely skeptical.



What’s driving this American EV aversion? Why are US consumers souring on electric cars while the rest of the world plugs in with gusto? Is it something about the US market, culture, or policies that’s hitting the brakes? The numbers tell a story of divergence, but the why is up for debate.



We want to hear from YOU: What do you think are the real reasons behind the USA’s sharp drop in EV interest? Is it economic, practical, political, or something deeper? Drop your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation and get to the root of this trend!



