Spies, we need a verdict. Not a hedge. Not “depends.” If you could take one set of keys home tonight as a weekend playtoy—sun, backroads, no excuses—which one do you grab: the R107 Mercedes-Benz 560SL convertible, or a 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition? And you have to explain why.



The 560SL is late-R107 peak: 5.5-liter V8, four-speed automatic, leather, two tops, and that long-hood grand-tourer posture that still photographs like money. It is a proper roadster. The 1978 Silver Anniversary Corvette is C3 pageantry—two-tone silver, T-tops, 25th-birthday badges, L48 or L82 small-block, and the last of the chrome-bumper-era shark silhouette before the 1980s tightened the belt. It is American theater, not a true drop-top.



Street money, today, for a clean example under 50,000 miles: a solid 560SL typically lands in the mid-$30s to mid-$40s. Market benchmarks sit near $30,000 overall; the better, documented, lower-mile cars with both tops and no rust stories ask $38,000–$45,000, and the cream of the crop still punches higher. The Anniversary Corvette is cheaper to buy. Benchmarks hover around $21,000. Nice under-50k-mile cars commonly trade $20,000–$28,000; exceptional originality or an L82/four-speed can stretch toward $30,000, but that is the exception, not the street. So the SL costs more to own on day one. It also costs more to keep: German electrical gremlins, aging climate systems, and parts that are dearer than a small-block Chevy gasket set. The Vette is simpler, louder, and easier to wrench. It is also a T-top coupe wearing anniversary paint, not an open-air GT.That is the fork. One car is composure, two-top versatility, and boulevard authority. The other is pop-culture muscle, cheaper entry, and a soundtrack that still turns heads at a cruise-in.















Spies: which keys? Say it out loud. If you take the Mercedes, tell us whether the extra money buys real pleasure or just status. If you take the Corvette, tell us whether anniversary chrome beats a genuine convertible. No “both are nice.” One playtoy. Explain the choice.



