USED GMC Hummer EV First Edition Hits the Market For $300,000 - Others Follow

Thanks to ongoing supply chain issues, used car prices are reaching extortionate levels. Particularly in the US, where the "I want it and I want it now" mentality seems most prevalent. And while many of you may think paying $15,000 over MSRP for a used Ford Mustang Mach-E or Volkswagen ID.4 is crazy, someone has now listed a GMC Hummer EV for almost $200,000 more than they paid for it. Yes, you heard that right. A GMC Hummer EV First Edition, which retails at $112,595, is for sale for $300,000 on the used market. The example in question has virtually no mileage and is located in the small town of Andover, Kansas. And it's not the only ridiculously priced Hummer EV for sale. A seller in California wants $259,999 for their Hummer EV, meanwhile someone in Texas has listed theirs for just under $250,000.



