USED TESLA'S For Sale In MASS Now At NORMAL Local Dealers? Have YOU Noticed This Trend Happening At Your Dealerships?

SHOCKER. I'm in-market for another vehicle. More on that in another article. But because of my online search behavior the bots and trackers are now feeding me lots of dealer classified ads.



And what I noticed that I have only seen from time to time is that EVERY.SINGLE.ONE of these dealers have MULTIPLE Tesla models on their used car lots.



And just to clarify, I am NOT looking for a Tesla or any other EV.



But as I scroll through the socials or online classifieds I'm seeing the old school dealers pushing them on their lots.







And I find this intriguing.



Are you seeing an increase of used Tesla's on your local lots or in your online travels or is this just happening to me?





