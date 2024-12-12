USPS Says Trump May Not Have The Power To Kill EV Delivery Truck Contract

President-elect Donald Trump isn't particularly amenable to electric vehicles. The incoming administration has already announced plans to eliminate the $7,500 EV purchase tax credit, but if the latest reporting by Reuters is to be believed, the political iconoclast might also want to cancel the US Postal Service's electric mail truck contracts as well. Citing unnamed sources, Reuters said that Trump's transition team is looking into ways to undo billion-dollar contracts for vehicles like the Ford E-Transit. However, since the Postal Service is an autonomous federal agency with its own governing board, the Trump Administration may have limited control over what it does. That could mean that the $3 billion earmarked by Congress in 2023 to fund a fleet of 66,000 all-electric mail trucks might still remain in USPS coffers. Oshkosh, the company that designed the duck-shaped Next-Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV), is slated for 45,000 of those vehicles, with the remainder coming from legacy automakers.



