Uber And Lyft Win Last Minute Ruling On Legality Of California Labor Laws

Uber Technologies Inc.

and Lyft Inc. were spared from having to rapidly convert their California drivers to employees after a state appeals court agreed they can keep their business models in place while challenging a judge’s order to comply with a state labor law.

The decision Thursday is a big reprieve for the ride-hailing companies, who said they would temporarily shut down ride services in their home state if forced on short notice to provide drivers with costly benefits including health insurance and overtime. The appeals court scheduled arguments for Oct. 13 and is not likely to rule before a Nov. 3 ballot measure puts the decision into the hands of California voters.



User Comments

MDarringer

So their employees continue to suffer under their unfair labor practices. #Nice

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2020 10:28:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

USNA1999

We will force you to unionize (according to CA). A$$holes!

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2020 1:06:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Hauerg

We will force you to pay wages.

More connected to the truth, „A$$hole.“

Hauerg (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2020 1:33:27 PM | | Votes: 1   

Hauerg

„Rapidly convert“?

They knew this was coming since September 2019.

Hauerg (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2020 1:31:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

