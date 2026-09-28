Uber CEO Says The Quiet Part Out Loud - Don't Expect Quality Of Life If You Work Here And I Don't Care

Agent009 submitted on 9/28/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:31:12 AM

Views : 1,424 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: fortune.com

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 Employees hoping to find work-life balance and coast by on coffee badging and four-day workweeks won’t last long at $141 billion ride-hailing giant Uber. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi looks for an unparalleled work ethic from his staffers—including over the weekends. Otherwise, they’ll be shown the door.

 
“We’re going to be really demanding,” Khosrowshahi said on the Diary of a CEO podcast earlier this year. “If you’re not performing, we’re going to let you know. And if you don’t fix it, we’re going to push you out.”
 
 


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Uber CEO Says The Quiet Part Out Loud - Don't Expect Quality Of Life If You Work Here And I Don't Care

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