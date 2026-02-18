Uber Driver Tells Passenger AC Is Extra In 95 Degree Weather

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing what she described as an absurd request from her Uber driver moments after she got in the car.

Lexie Pickering (@lexie_pickering) said she was traveling to Perth, Australia, when the driver tried to charge her an extra fee on top of the ride to turn on the air conditioning.

“Just paid $50 for an Uber from the airport for the Uber driver to say ‘$5 for aircon.’ It is [95] degrees in Perth rn,” she wrote in the text overlay of her clip, adding. “He is suffering with me,” in her clip’s caption.