Uber Lawyers Seem To Chalk Up Sexual Assault Cases As Part Of Business

Agent009 submitted on 4/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:19:30 AM

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Uber Technologies Inc. has struck a defiant tone after three recent jury verdicts in passenger sexual assault cases, with its legal team arguing that the outcomes have actually shown the strength of its defenses and dampened “unrealistic expectations” of high-figure settlements.
 
Despite liability findings against Uber in two of those trials, the rideshare company’s top attorneys defending thousands of similar cases said in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg Law that Uber views the verdicts as mostly positive, and the company has no plans to change its defense strategy.
 
“We are in no way deterred, I think quite the opposite,” said Allison Brown of Kirkland & Ellis, who was Uber’s lead attorney in two of the three bellwether jury trials.


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Uber Lawyers Seem To Chalk Up Sexual Assault Cases As Part Of Business

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