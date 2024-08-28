Uber Prohibits Drivers From Using Cybertrucks

As Tesla intends to launch a robotaxi soon, there's competition brewing between the EV maker and Uber, the owner of the largest ridesharing platform. However, that's likely not why Uber refuses to certify the Tesla Cybertruck for use on its platform. The decision has baffled Cybertruck owners who wanted to impress riders with their new ride. It's no secret that the Cybertruck's price, especially as the Foundation Series, is not something that everyone is comfortable paying. This is why, besides die-hard Tesla fans, many of the early Cybertruck owners bought the truck to make a profit or at least break even on the purchase. Making money has seen different forms, from selling the reservation to selling the actual truck or renting it on various platforms. It seems the most successful have been those who were among the first to take delivery of a Cybertruck and rented it by the day on various platforms. In January, the rental fees hovered at about $1,000 per day, an atrocious price many were willing to pay just to be seen in a Cybertruck. From teenagers going to their first prom to bachelors showing up at their stag party, plenty of people were willing to pay the price.



Read Article