Uber Ready To Slash 3,000 Jobs But Finds The Salary For An Additional President Role

In a bid to focus more on its core business and delivery business, Uber plans to cut 23% of its workforce, according to Reuters.

In addition to the 3,700 jobs the company announced it was eliminating earlier this month, Uber plans to lay off 3,700 more employees. The preliminary layoffs were confined customer support and recruiting teams. The most recent layoffs will affect employees across all divisions.

Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an email to employees that the layoffs are meant to help the company stay profitable.