Bruins fans and Maple Leafs fans don’t see eye to eye on much, but soon they’ll both be able to rent a car through Uber. That’s because the rideshare app is set to also become a car-share app in Boston and Toronto.

In a blog post published on its website today, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi writes that the company is expanding Uber Carshare to more locations around the world. The function will allow the app to compete with the likes of Turo, Zipcar, and others.