Uber Wants Ride Hailing Fleet To Be 100% EV By 2030

Uber is embracing battery electric power and according to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, the ride hailing giant wants its entire fleet to feature EVs by 2030. If a driver does not have an EV by then, they will not be allowed to join the platform.



The company is already making an effort to add more electric vehicles to its fleet via its Comfort Electric option, which is now available in 15 additional U.S. cities, bringing the total to 25 cities/states in North America, reports CBS News.



However, the ultimate goal is to have a fully electric fleet, which means finally giving internal combustion engine cars the kiss of death.



