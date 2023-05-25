Uber With Guns Debuts As An Alternative In Violence Torn Atlanta Area

Do you live in Atlanta (OK, let’s be real, we’re basically talking about Buckhead and a bunch of the white-flight suburbs outside of Atlanta here), and are you so terrified of crime that you can’t bear the thought of taking an Uber, knowing the car is unarmored, and the driver is unarmed? Is your brain so poisoned by Fox News that you legitimately believe Atlanta is a literal warzone overrun by Black Lives Matter Antifa gangs? Well, great news! Atlanta has a new ride app designed specifically for taking your money.

As Vice reports, the app is called Black Wolf, and it’s basically Uber with guns.