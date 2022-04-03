Ukrainian Government Says Captured Russian Tanks Don't Have To Be Claimed On Taxes

Ukrainian authorities are continuing to troll Vladimir Putin as the country’s National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has said citizens don’t need to declare captured Russian tanks and other military equipment as part of their income. A not so subtle reference to Russia’s higher than expected losses, the NAPC joked “Have you captured a Russian tank or armored personnel carrier and are worried about how to declare it? Keep calm and continue to defend the Motherland!” They went on to say, “It is not necessary to declare captured Russian tanks and other equipment as the cost of this shit does not exceed 100” living wages of 248,100 UAH ($8,262 / £6,190 / €7,466).”



