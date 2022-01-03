Ukrainian Motorsport Federation Asks FIA To Ban Russian Formula 1 Drivers

As you’re probably aware by now, you know, if you’ve watched the news at all this week, Russia has invaded the Ukraine. As a result many attempts are being made by international governments, businesses, and financial institutions to get Russia to, um, not do that any more. Russia and Russian athletes have already been banned from pretty much every other sport on the planet save motorsport. Ukraine’s motorsport federation has requested that the FIA follow other sports examples and commence with the bannenating. Father of F1 racer Nikita Mazepin, Dmitry Mazepin, and Russian facilitating sponsor Uralkali are not currently included in any international sanctions levied against Russia, but the going theory is that Haas will cut the deal if possible. Regardless of whether this happens, the FIA’s special commission will meet on Tuesday to decide whether Mazepin will be allowed to continue with his seat in his Haas VF-22 for the 2022 season.



