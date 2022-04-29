Ukranian Forces Develop Lightweight And Agile Battle Buggies To Kill Tanks

Ukrainian forces are using buggy-type vehicles sporting roof-mounted Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) systems in their ongoing fight against Russian armor. Mounted on trucks, fired from the ground, or launched from the shoulder, ATGMs have become an iconic weapon in this war, though there are many types being deployed against Russian armor. Ukraine has domestic ATGM production of missiles, like the Stugna-P, but has also made extensive use of imported variants. The buggies in question have shown up several times on social media, as far back as 2019, before the current Russian offensive, sometimes topped with weapons and other times not.



Read Article