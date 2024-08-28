Unbreakable Cybertruck Ends Up In A Junk Yard Looking Quite A Bit Worse For The Wear

For the first months after Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck, we turned the internet upside down, looking for totaled vehicles. Now, they start pouring in, and this burned Cybertruck is the latest of the approximately 13,000 examples that have been delivered so far. It was labeled as unbreakable, invincible, bulletproof, waterproof, and everything-proof. But the vehicle we are looking at has become a pile of stainless steel, confirming that there is always something stronger than the strongest. However, this is not a game of "Rock paper scissors." It is just a Tesla Cybertruck that has seen better days. The vehicle caught fire, ending up totaled in an auction yard. IAAI is going to auction it off soon. The EV is still waiting for a title, but it looks every inch a write-off. The body panels are so entangled that you can't even tell the front end from the rear, so there is no way in the world it would ever set wheels on the road again.



