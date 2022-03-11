Unbridled Inflation Means That New Mercedes Or BMW You Ordered Will Probably Go Up In Price Before You Get It

Picture this: you’ve done your homework, walked into your local BMW or Mercedes dealer and thanks to some pro haggling have managed to secure a great deal on your new M2 or E-Class. All you have to do now is wait for delivery in around three months time. But then you get hit with a double whammy. The dealer calls to tell you that the car is delayed. The wait is going to be more than four months. Oh, and that price you thought you’d locked in when you signed that paperwork? It’s gone up. BMW and Mercedes are only currently only guaranteeing prices for four months, according to Germany’s Automobilwoche, and it’s not hard to see why. Inflation is currently running at over 10 percent in Germany and the UK, and more than 8 percent in the U.S.



