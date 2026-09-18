Uncompetitive: The Detroit Three Tell Trump That The Chinese Would Beat Them On Every Front

President Donald Trump says he would welcome Chinese automakers building cars in the United States, provided they employ American workers. Don’t be too shocked, but Detroit’s biggest automakers aren’t nearly as enthusiastic about the idea. General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis declined to comment individually, but their shared lobbying group warned that Chinese manufacturers could harm the domestic industry. Suddenly, “Made in America” isn’t quite enough.



“If China wanted to come in and open a plant to build their cars here, I’d be OK with that,” Trump recently said. He compared the possibility with Japanese automakers operating American factories, emphasizing that the important thing is hiring US workers. According to The Detroit Free Press, the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents the Detroit Three in Washington, argues that the comparison overlooks some important details.



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