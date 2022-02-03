Uncontrolled Inflation Causes That 2022 RAM 1500 TRX You Wanted To Rise By 10% In One Year

Lust like everything else in this godforsaken world, the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX just got a lot more expensive. And no, I’m not talking about dealer markup insanity. I’m talking about the MSRP of a new Ram TRX. Of course the TRX is known for taking sick jumps with its beefy suspension, but so far the biggest jump its taken may be the price.

As Marlo Stanfield said in The Wire, “Price of The TRX going up.” Well, it was something like that. Let me explain. Based on MSRP alone, a new 2022 TRX will set you back $76,880 before destination. Mopar Insiders reports that, if you were to have made the same purchase in 2021, it would have cost you $70,425. That’s a jump of $6,455 in a single model year. To put it another way, it’s a nearly 10 percent increase in price.



