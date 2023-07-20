Undaunted By Red Tape And Activists Tesla Wants To Expand Germany Gigafactory

Tesla wants to make sweeping changes to its Berlin-Brandenburg Gigafactory in Germany, which will ultimately transform the European facility into the continent’s largest car plant, capable of building 1 million EVs per year and 100 gigawatt-hours of batteries, according to Reuters.

As per the source, the American EV manufacturer has requested approval from German local authorities for several construction projects including a new battery cell testing lab and extending water recycling, which should be operational in the first half of next year, according to documents filed with the local government.

Among the changes will also be extensions or changes to existing parts of the factory such as the press shop and paint shop. Additionally, a new material storage facility will also be built.