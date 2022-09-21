Under American Ownership 2023 Formula 1 Calendar Expands To 24 Races

The 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship will feature a record-breaking 24 races.

The calendar, recently approved by the World Motor Sport Council, will begin on March 5 in Bahrain and continue until November 26 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Important new additions for next year’s season will be the return of the Chinese Grand Prix and Qatar Grand Prix. The only all-new race will be the Las Vegas Grand Prix, taking place around some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and scheduled for November 18.



