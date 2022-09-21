Under American Ownership 2023 Formula 1 Calendar Expands To 24 Races

Agent009 submitted on 9/21/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:26:22 AM

Views : 894 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship will feature a record-breaking 24 races.

 

 

The calendar, recently approved by the World Motor Sport Council, will begin on March 5 in Bahrain and continue until November 26 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Important new additions for next year’s season will be the return of the Chinese Grand Prix and Qatar Grand Prix. The only all-new race will be the Las Vegas Grand Prix, taking place around some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and scheduled for November 18.



Read Article


Under American Ownership 2023 Formula 1 Calendar Expands To 24 Races

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)