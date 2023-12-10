Undisguised Tesla Model 3 Highland Makes It To American Shores

Tesla unveiled the refreshed Model 3 in China on September 1, and the sales started in Europe, China, and other markets, but there's no sign of a US launch happening soon. Several undisguised prototypes have been spotted testing in California, but they are still built at Giga Shanghai instead of Fremont. Tesla Model 3 Highland garnered a lot of interest, briefly becoming Tesla's most talked about model in the past two years. The hype has mostly subsided since it was officially (albeit quietly) unveiled in China on September 1, and the Model Y is again the most-searched Tesla model. That's not to say that people forgot about the refreshed Model 3, which is still eagerly awaited in the US. Although customers in China and Europe can already order the refreshed model, Americans are left in the dark about a possible launch date. For now, the Model 3 Highland is only produced at Giga Shanghai, and Tesla is busy ramping up production and shipping the cars throughout the world. The Model 3 will also start production at Tesla Fremont once the new production line is complete. Highland prototypes have been spotted testing in the US for quite some time, although most of them were covered in heavy cladding front and rear.



