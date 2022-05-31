Unfurl The Sails: The Land Rover Defender Range Topper Expands To Seat Eight

The Land Rover Defender is once again available in three bodystyles, as the 4x4s line-up has been crowned with the longer, eight-seat 130 variant. Land Rover bosses promised right from the start that despite its more overtly upmarket focus than the utilitarian original – the second-generation Defender would be given a similar flexibility of purpose, courtesy of the same three-pronged model line-up: 90, 110 and 130. The largest of the three is now official, with 340mm of extra length added behind the rear axle, rather than between the wheels as was the case for its predecessor. As a result, it is identical to the mid-sized 110 ahead of the C-pillar. Measuring 5358mm long overall, it is primed to take on the largest luxury SUVs on sale and is actually slightly longer than the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.



Read Article