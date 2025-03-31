Unhinged Tesla Protestor Runs Down Musk Supporter At Idaho Rally

A man who showed up to counter-protest an anti-Elon Musk and anti-Tesla rally in Idaho was struck by a vehicle driven by a member of the “Tesla Takedown” movement.

A 49-year-old man arrived at the anti-Musk and anti-Tesla rally on Saturday to counter-protest the event when a 70-year-old reportedly made “an obscene gesture” toward him and struck him with his car.

Reports state that the victim of the attack showed up in a truck with pro-Donald Trump flags and had just parked his vehicle when he was hit by 70-year-old Christopher Talbot.

While protests against Musk, Tesla, and Trump have not been uncommon, we are now starting to see that things are turning more violent. The Meridian Police Department is upholding everyone’s right to protest but believes that things are starting to get over the line: