Union Gets Petty At German Gigafactory - Doesn't Like The Color Of Free Muesli Bar Packaging

Tesla Giga Berlin is running at full capacity, but labor relations remain strained, and for the strangest reasons possible.

A report from German outlet Handelsblatt has noted that the IG Metall union has recently been taking issue with the company’s bonus system, gifts for employees, and even health bars that were distributed to Giga Berlin workers.

IG Metall has long clashed with Tesla management over workplace policies, including disputes about home visits to employees on sick leave. The latest disagreements were focused on bonuses, with IG Metall reportedly arguing that Tesla must give bonuses to all employees, not just those with perfect attendance. The union also argued that red Tesla socks with the “Giga” logo, which were distributed to all employees last year, were inadequate, as noted in a CarUp report.