Union Leader Fain Says "Trump Doesn't Know SH_T About The Auto Industry". Is He Right?

President Trump often talks about his plans to revive the American auto industry, promising to bring back jobs and make America a leader in car manufacturing once again. However, critics argue that Trump lacks a deep understanding of the auto industry's complexities. They point out that the industry has undergone significant changes in recent decades, with a shift towards electric vehicles, autonomous driving technology, and global supply chains. Trump's focus on traditional manufacturing jobs and protectionist policies may not align with the industry's current trajectory. Critics believe that a more nuanced approach, focusing on innovation, workforce training, and environmental sustainability, is needed to ensure the auto industry's long-term success in the United States.



At the Kamala rally, Fain said "Trump doesn't know sh_t about the auto industry."



Is he right or scared Trump will win?









