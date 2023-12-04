Union Leaders Are Just Now Realizing That Google and Waymo Are Plotting to Replace Truck Drivers

The Transport Workers Union of America has issued its formal opposition to requests, filed by Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo and autonomous technology company Aurora, seeking an exemption from some of the rules pertaining to the warning devices equipped to semi-trucks.

According to Reuters, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) received a joint application from Waymo and Aurora asking for a five-year exemption from rules that require drivers to place reflective triangles or a flare around a stopped truck to alert other drivers and help prevent a crash. The reason is that driverless trucks would not have someone in the cab that can hop out and handle the task.