Universal Studios Set Release Date For "Fast Forever" Movie

Vin Diesel and the entire Fast family will be back in theaters, but you’ll have to be patient. The release date of the “Fast Forever” movie is still two years away. Universal Pictures has just confirmed the return of the franchise, announced by Vin Diesel on social media.

The upcoming film will be the eleventh installment of the action-packed, long-running car saga. After delays, years of speculations, shifting timelines, and all sorts of production hiccups, the franchise is finally coming back.

Universal Pictures and Vin Diesel have confirmed the release date for the next chapter of the Fast & Furious franchise that will hit theaters under the “Fast Forever” title. It will happen on March 17, 2028, so you will have to be patient.