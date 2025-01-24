University Study Claims EVs Are Just As Reliable As Car Powered Rivals

Electric cars are now just as reliable as petrol and diesel cars – that’s the conclusion of an international university study which found that even with intensive usage, EVs on average match the typical lifespan of their ICE counterparts.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham, London School of Economics and Political Science, University of California San Diego and Switzerland’s University of Bern analysed more than 300 million MOT test records from between 2005 and 2022.

They found that while early electric cars were less reliable, the likelihood of a technological failure fell by an average of 12 per cent per year over the above timeframe, compared with 6.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent for petrol and diesel cars respectively.