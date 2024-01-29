University Wastes Good Money On Study To Determine The Obvious - Big SUV's Are Deadlier To Pedestrians Than Smaller Vehicles

America’s roads may be witnessing improved safety for drivers, but there’s a troubling trend of heightened peril for pedestrians. A recent study not only reaffirms but underscores a strong correlation between the height of a vehicle’s hood and the likelihood of a pedestrian struck by that vehicle suffering fatal injuries.



While previous research has predominantly centered on the overall dimensions of vehicles as a determinant of pedestrian safety, a recent study featured in the journal Economics of Transportation narrows its focus to the height of a vehicle’s hood to evaluate its influence on safety results.



This new study, carried out by Justin Tyndall, who serves as an assistant professor of economics at the University of Hawai’i, made use of data provided by Transport Canada, an agency that compiles measurements of different vehicles. The researcher subsequently analyzed this vehicle measurement data in conjunction with crash-related information obtained from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).





