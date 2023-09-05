Unleashing the Power: Porsche's 718 Spyder GT4 RS Roars Into The Scene As The Ultimate Mid-Engined Sports Car?

Porsche's mid-engined sports car family is transitioning to a pure-EV drivetrain in 2025, and the new 718 Spyder GT4 RS is the last drop-top model to bear the screaming legacy of this family. This final iteration of the 718 is the most powerful variant of the Boxster since its production began in 1995. With the same GT3-based atmo 4.0-litre flat six engine that powers the five-star 718 Cayman GT4 RS, it generates 493bhp and 332lb ft, redlines at 9000rpm, and features a "lightning-speed" seven-speed PDK gearbox. It can go from 0-62mph in 3.4sec and reach a top speed of 191mph.



According to Porsche, the Spyder GT4 RS's open roof enhances the engine's highly evocative sound, especially with the new air intakes and lightweight stainless steel sports exhaust situated next to the headrests. Visually, the Spyder GT4 RS is almost identical to the hottest Cayman, with aggressive downforce-boosting addenda, carbonfibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) bonnet and wings, and 20-inch centre-locking forged alloy wheels. The car also brings the same track-honed chassis upgrade package as its hard-top sibling, with Porsche's active suspension management (PASM) system, a corner-carving torque-vectoring package, and a mechanical differential lock on the rear axle.



The RS takes design cues from the 'standard' 718 Spyder, with a pair of distinctive buttresses on its rear deck and a prominent 'ducktail' rear wing for enhanced aerodynamics. The striking soft-top incurs minimal weight penalty, weighing just 18.3kg, 7.6kg less than the non-RS Spyder and 16.5kg less than the standard Boxster, and can be stowed in the car or removed entirely to save 8kg on the move. The Spyder GT4 RS weighs 1410kg, 40kg lighter than the non-RS car, and has a power-to-weight ratio of 350bhp per tonne.



The cabin features CFRP buckets upholstered in leather and microfibre, pull straps instead of door handles, and a minimalist RS steering wheel with a yellow marking at 12 o'clock. The Spyder GT4 RS is designed for maximum pleasure on winding roads, and with its impressive performance, aerodynamic design, and lightweight construction, it delivers on this promise.



