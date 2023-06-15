Unlike Ford Or GM, Volvo Says It Will Make Good Money On It's $36,000 EV

The Volvo EX30, the brand's fourth and smallest EV to date, is designed to be its most profitable, as paradoxical as it may sound.

Volvo Cars executives said at an investor presentation last week that the company is expecting a 15 to 20 percent gross profit margin on the EX30, despite the fact the subcompact crossover will be the most affordable model in the carmaker's lineup.

"It's the overall product balancing that we've done — cost reductions, shared platform and sourcing that gets us there," Akhil Krishnan, head of Volvo's small car programs, told Automotive News.