Unlike Other Automakers, Lexus Isn't Giving Up On Low Slung Sedans

While many automakers are abandoning the sedan and coupe segments, Lexus’ future EV range will include cars of different bodystyles alongside traditional SUVs. Spiros Fotinos, Director of Lexus Europe and EV Planning, said they are not excluding anything from their future lineup when it comes to bodystyle types and different segments.

Lexus’ first EV was the electric variant of the UX, followed by the all-new and recently revealed RZ 450e which is based on Toyota’s e-TNGA platform. While both of them are SUVs, future Lexus EV offerings will not be limited to the most popular bodystyle.