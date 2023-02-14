Unlike Other Automakers, Tesla Built The German Gigafactory Without A Single Cent From The Government

A recent report from Germany has suggested something quite interesting about Tesla Gigafactory Berlin. The Model Y factory has not received a single cent in government subsidies as of date.

Giga Berlin has been operational for almost a year now, producing Tesla Model Y crossovers for the market. The factory is still ramping up its operations, but it is already employing thousands of people. Brandenburg Economic Minister Jorg Steinbach has noted in a previous statement that the facility employs about 9,000 people.

As per German publication BZ, Giga Berlin has not received a single cent of government subsidies since it started construction. This is quite surprising as companies that build new factories in Germany typically receive government help. The state and federal government even pay up to 45% of the factory’s costs at times, the publication noted.