Unlike Toyota's bz4x Honda's Prologue Is Checking All Of The Boxes For EV Buyers

One of the more interesting—perhaps even baffling—studies that we've highlighted this year is the one that indicated most consumers are convinced that the Japanese automakers are the ones leading the way on electric vehicles. This, of course, is not true; while companies like Toyota, Honda and Nissan pioneered hybrid vehicles and do very well there (the first two, anyway) they are now playing catch-up when it comes to fully electric cars. 
 
But people still think of those brands as "green" and trust their generally excellent reputations for reliability and quality. Put simply, people want good EVs from the Japanese automakers. And Honda is proving that to be true more and more every month.


