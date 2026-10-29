Unlocking Tesla's FSD In South Korea Will Get You Jail Time

The Seoul Police have arrested 80 Tesla owners for jailbreaking their cars to unlock Full Self-Driving (FSD) that they weren't authorized to use, according to Korea JoongAng Daily. But why arrest them for jailbreaking software in their own car? For many Korean Teslas, FSD isn't road-legal.

Only U.S.-built models sold in South Korea, like the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck, have FSD that's legally passed Korea's safety regulations, the outlet said. And since Korea also gets Chinese-built Model Ys and Model 3s, most Tesla drivers in the country can't access the feature through traditional means.