Unnamed 2024 Cadillac EV Caught During Early Testing

The first prototype of Cadillac’s future compact EV crossover has been spied bathed in camouflage by our eagle-eyed photographers. The overall shape of the vehicle is similar to the all-electric Lyriq, although it is obviously quite a bit smaller. Cadillac has done a good job at hiding some of the most important design details of the vehicle, including at the front end where a set of placeholder headlights are visible. We suspect that the production model will launch with similar headlights to those of the Lyriq.



