Unprotected Server Exposes Vehicle Data For 800,000 Volkswagen EVs Cars In The EU

A security oversight by software company Cariad left the location data of 800,000 VW Group electric cars in Europe exposed on the open internet for several months, a new report claims. A whistleblower informed Spiegel, a German news outlet, and a European hacker association of the vulnerability, which linked the information with other personal details such as an owner’s name. The security hole allowed the publication to track the location of two German politicians with alarming precision, with the data placing a member of the German Defense Committee at his father’s retirement home and at the country’s military barracks. Spiegel also profiled a mayor, with her car collecting her movements from the town hall where she worked to her physical therapist. It found data for cars from Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, and Skoda, alongside incredibly detailed data bout VW ID.3 and ID.4 owners.



