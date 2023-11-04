Unveiling the Bias: Is it Pretty Much A GIVEN That The Major Auto Media Outlets Now Permanently Favor Eco-Friendly Vehicles Over ICE Options in Awards and Reviews?

Another factor that may contribute to the perceived bias against ICE vehicles in major auto media outlets is the personal views and beliefs of the reviewers themselves. It's been suggested that many of the reviewers who work for these outlets live in major cities like New York and Los Angeles and are, therefore, more likely to be environmentally sensitive and progressive activists that push their agenda.



This could be a result of their personal beliefs influencing their work as reviewers, rather than an explicit editorial policy from their outlet. It is plausible that the beliefs and values of the reviewers themselves play a role in the bias against ICE vehicles.



And we can tell you from experience most auto companies have become super woke and skew their support towards and reward those that will tow that woke line and who fit the ' agenda checkboxes'. And ban and block those who have a less radical approach to going woke and green or those with conservative values.



A good example of how media outlets may cater to their audience's preferences can be seen in the case of The New York Times. The New York Times has been a vocal proponent of environmentalism and climate change action for many years, and this is reflected in their coverage of the automotive industry. We can state without question their auto writer is VERY progressive in his political and auto business views.



The New York Times has published numerous articles critical of ICE vehicles, highlighting their negative impact on the environment and advocating for the use of electric and hybrid vehicles. They have also given greater coverage and awards to eco-friendly vehicles in their automotive section, such as the Tesla Model S and Model 3, and the Chevrolet Bolt.



It's possible that The New York Times has taken this stance because they believe it aligns with their audience's preferences. The readers of The New York Times are often progressive and environmentally conscious, and may expect the newspaper to promote eco-friendly options in their coverage of the automotive industry. It's also possible that The New York Times believes that by taking a strong stance on climate change and the environment, they will attract and retain more readers.



While personal beliefs and values of reviewers do play a role in the bias against ICE vehicles, ultimately, it's up to individual readers to decide if they believe there is a significant bias in major auto media outlets.









