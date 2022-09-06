Unwanted Publicity Forces Ford Dealer To Admit Doubled F-150 Lightning Sticker Was A Mistake

Automotive production lines still aren’t making enough vehicles to fill the need that dealers have on lots and with that in mind, many dealers have resorted to charging wild markups on vehicles in an effort to pad their bottom line. Now, one Ford spokesperson says that a dealer in Florida mistakenly marked up an F-150 Lightning by $69,000 but they’re not saying anything about the others. First posted on the F150LightningForum.com, a photograph of the truck’s window sticker in question shows the markup in addition to a $1,495 fee for “Dealer Installed Accessories”. After looking at a breakdown of the items included we’re not so sure they’re worth the price either.



