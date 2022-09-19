Up To 600 Lincoln Dealers Could Close Due EV Transition

Lincoln President Joy Falotico has stated that she expects dealership numbers to shrink to below 600 stores by the end of the year.

According to a recent interview conducted by Automotive News, the luxury Ford brand is expecting its total number of dealerships to shrink to under 600 nationally by the end of the year. Automotive News’ dealership census states that the brand had over 1,000 dealerships just five years ago. What motivates dealerships to leave at such a rate?

President Falotico clarified in her interview that upcoming forced investment into new sales systems and electric vehicles are likely motivating dealers to leave the brand. A similar trend has been seen in General Motors’ competing brands, Buick and Cadillac. They have seen their total dealership numbers collapse after the brands stated that dealers would either be selling electric vehicles and investing in them or they wouldn’t be selling vehicles from the brands at all.