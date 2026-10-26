Up Until NOW, HOW MANY Automakers Have Announced BIG Investments In Plant Expansion And Production, Since Trump Tariffs Took Effect? Dems WON'T Like The Answer.

At least 9–10 major automakers (and related manufacturers) have announced significant investments in or expansions of U.S. plants/production since Trump’s 2025 auto tariffs took effect. There is no single official tally of the exact number, as announcements vary in size, scope, and timing, but White House summaries, industry reports, and company statements document a clear wave of reshoring and expansion moves.



Key examples include:



* Audi (Volkswagen Group): Announced a roughly $4 billion first U.S. assembly plant in Georgia (near Macon) in late October 2026, with capacity for up to 200,000 vehicles/year (mainly large SUVs) and ~4,500 jobs; production targeted for the early 2030s. Executives cited tariffs (which cost Audi ~€1.2 billion/$1.4 billion in 2025) plus growth ambitions. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

* Toyota: $3.6 billion to expand its San Antonio, Texas plant and shift Tacoma pickup production from Mexico (by ~2030), adding ~2,000 jobs and roughly doubling the facility.

* Honda: Shifted next-generation Civic production to Indiana (instead of Mexico) to avoid tariffs, securing ~210,000 units of annual U.S. output.

* General Motors: ~$4 billion (part of broader U.S. spending) to move Blazer/Equinox production from Mexico to plants in Tennessee and Kansas, and shift Buick Envision from China to Kansas, among other capacity increases.

* Mercedes-Benz: $4 billion to expand SUV production at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant, with tariffs cited as a key driver.

* Stellantis: Large multi-year program (figures around $5–13 billion depending on what is included, such as R&D/suppliers), aimed at expanding U.S. finished-vehicle production by ~50%, launching multiple new vehicles, and adding 5,000+ jobs across plants in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana (including reopening Belvidere).

* Nissan: Maximizing capacity and adding models at its major Tennessee plant.

* Hyundai Motor Group: Multi-billion-dollar investments (figures in the $20–26 billion range through the late 2020s have been cited) to boost capacity at Metaplant America in Georgia and raise the share of U.S.-sold vehicles built domestically (targets toward 1+ million units/year in North America).

* Ford: Investments including battery-related projects (e.g., BlueOval) and reshoring certain Lincoln production from China.



Additional mentions include Volvo Trucks (hundreds of millions for new regional hauler production in Virginia), Rolls-Royce (engine-related expansions), and capacity increases or expansions by others such as BMW (existing South Carolina operations) and Scout Motors (Volkswagen-related). Combined announced reshoring/expansion commitments since early 2025 have been estimated in the tens of billions of dollars (one compilation put the total above $40 billion across several firms).



These moves are widely linked by companies, the White House, and reporting to the higher tariffs on imported vehicles and parts (initially up to 25%, later adjusted in some trade deals, e.g., 15% on certain EU goods), which raised the cost of imports and made domestic production more attractive. Some firms have noted that clarity on USMCA and longer-term policy still influences final decisions. Not every dollar is pure new greenfield plant construction—many involve expansions, retooling, or shifting models to existing U.S. facilities—and production start dates often extend into the late 2020s or early 2030s.



In short, a broad group of major global and domestic automakers has responded with U.S. investment since Trump's tariffs took effect.



That's GREAT for the good ole USA!



And let's be honest, MOST of this would NEVER have happened WITHOUT the tariffs and Trump's hardline on building here.







