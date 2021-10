Uber announced a deal with Hertz for its drivers to have access to 50,000 Tesla vehicles through the rental company



Earlier this week, we reported on Hertz announcing that it ordered 100,000 Model 3 vehicles from Tesla. Now we learn that there’s more to the deal.

Hertz has already been working with Uber to offer its drivers access to rental vehicles – since many don’t own the cars they use on the ride-hailing platform.