Upcoming Audi RS3 To Get 20 More HP And Golf R AWD

We’ve been spying on the new Audi RS3 for more than a year as the first production-bodied prototypes were caught back in late October 2019. It’s January 2021 and the hot hatch/sedan duo has yet to show its production face, but a new report from Auto Bild claims to shed light on the performance car’s juicy technical specifications.

Rather than maintaining the same output available in the RS Q3 / RS Q3 Sportback, Audi Sport is allegedly working on the inline-five 2.5-liter turbo engine to extract more power. We’re hearing it will be bumped to 420 hp and a nice round figure of 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) for the torque. If these numbers are to be believed, the new RS3 Sportback / Sedan will have an extra 20 hp and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) over the current RS-badged compact cars carrying the Four Rings.