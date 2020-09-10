Upcoming Audi e-tron GT RS Flagship Information Spews Out On The Web

Audi’s e-tron GT has been in a slow progression to production since its reveal in thinly-veiled concept from in 2018, but as the model creeps towards its Covid-delayed unveiling in early 2021, Audi has let more info slip about what to expect when that time does eventually arrive.

First, there will be a two-pronged approach to the new e-tron GT’s reveal, with both ‘standard’ and e-tron GT RS models due to be shown off simultaneously in a similar fashion to Porsche’s Taycan Turbo and Turbo S. As has already been established, the two will share more than just a launch strategy with the Taycan, as underneath the two cars are very similar, sharing a fundamental J1 platform and basic proportion set.



