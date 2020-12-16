Upcoming Bentley EV To Be Based On Advanced Audi EV Platform

The EV is expected to be a high-riding saloon based on a bespoke VW Group architecture, codenamed Project Artemis, an Audi-led initiative to develop an advanced EV platform. As such, it is anticipated that the EV's bodies would be built at an Audi facility before being sent to the UK for finishing.



We started building in Crewe in 1936 and we've invested hundreds of millions in infrastructure and certification for electrification, so we have the capability to do it," said Hallmark. "But the important thing to note is that we still have to be competitive, and fight to ensure the maximum possible content for our cars is made in Crewe. We are part of a group so we must prove we are the best option, but from a brand point of view, it is our mission to ensure everything can be built here.



