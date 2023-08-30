Upcoming Lawsuits To Determine The Difference Between Autopilot Limitations And Driver Responsibility

Reuters reminded us that Tesla will face two crucial lawsuits in September and October. Both arise from deaths that occurred while Autopilot was active. The whole legal discussion they will bring is fundamental not only to the future of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving but also to Tesla's as the world's most valuable car company in market cap – when VinFast grabs the third place in such a ranking, questioning it is a given. The deal is that these lawsuits may make several other carmakers follow the same steps, which may be pretty risky.

